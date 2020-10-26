Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $543.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

