Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.