Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.28 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average is $247.93.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

