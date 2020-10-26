Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 684.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,938,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,638,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

