Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 535,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000. Athenex makes up 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Athenex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $935.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $181,895.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.