Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:DKL opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $117.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 110.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $68,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

