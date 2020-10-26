Datacoin (DTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $10,449.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 129.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003383 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000654 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00029064 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

