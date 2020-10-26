Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.12 ($60.14) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.60.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.