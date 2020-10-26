Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.12 ($60.14) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

