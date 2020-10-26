Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cfra raised shares of Dana to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Dana stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Dana’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dana by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 392,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dana by 177.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

