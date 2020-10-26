Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

