DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO)

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Mission Produce stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
