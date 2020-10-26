DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO)

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, COO Michael A. Browne purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 63,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $763,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 753,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.