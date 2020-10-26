D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded at Raymond James

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

