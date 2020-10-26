D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded at Raymond James

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.
DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21.
In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
