Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $205,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

CW opened at $94.29 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

