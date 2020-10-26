CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSWI stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $989,501.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $215,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,807 shares of company stock worth $1,630,047 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 167,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

