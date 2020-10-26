Critical Review: Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) vs. QuickLogic (OTCMKTS:QUIK)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sumco and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 9.29% 7.99% 4.68% QuickLogic -143.64% -87.38% -36.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sumco and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 2 1 3.00 QuickLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33

QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 187.93%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Sumco.

Risk & Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumco and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.75 billion 1.61 $302.23 million $2.01 15.11 QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.23 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.49

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sumco beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with Airoha. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

