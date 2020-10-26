Critical Review: Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) and International Baler (NYSE:IBAL)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Graf Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler -6.64% -8.16% -6.87% Graf Industrial N/A -298.58% -7.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Baler and Graf Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Graf Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Baler and Graf Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $9.53 million 0.77 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Graf Industrial N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Graf Industrial.

Volatility & Risk

International Baler has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graf Industrial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Baler beats Graf Industrial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. It markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, and South America. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Graf Industrial

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

