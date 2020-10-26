Critical Review: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) & GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company and GoHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.05 billion 0.33 $12.48 million $0.65 10.14 GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company -0.17% 19.15% 3.89% GoHealth N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crawford & Company and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92

GoHealth has a consensus price target of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 86.14%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Crawford & Company beats GoHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform. Its Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides claims and risk management services; desktop claim adjusting and claims evaluation services; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review and case management, and vocational rehabilitation services; and risk management information services, as well as administers trust funds established to pay claims. It offers services for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability absence and medical management, and accident and health markets. The company's Crawford Specialty Solutions segment offers claims management services related to large and complex losses in various industries, such as commercial property, aviation, forensic accounting, marine and transportation, retail, building and construction, cyber, and energy. It also provides a customer-centric solution for various loss types comprising high-frequency and low-complexity claims, and large complex repairs; and outsourced contractor management services to personal and commercial insurance carriers, and consumer markets. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Crawford & Company was founded in 1941 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

