Critical Contrast: Tilray (TLRY) vs. Its Peers

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 36 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tilray to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tilray alerts:

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Tilray and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 1 0 2.00 Tilray Competitors 136 364 414 14 2.33

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 61.96%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Tilray’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Tilray has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.98 Tilray Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 2.11

Tilray’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Summary

Tilray competitors beat Tilray on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.