Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCAP. BidaskClub lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $349.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.