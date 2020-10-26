Credit Suisse Group Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Underperform

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $85.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $87.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 238.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.