Credit Suisse Group Increases Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $247.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $247.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

SEDG stock opened at $278.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.13. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

