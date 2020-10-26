Credit Suisse Group Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $17.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

BLMN opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

