Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up about 5.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 1.95% of Credicorp worth $194,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,546,000 after acquiring an additional 136,945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after acquiring an additional 228,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,292,000 after acquiring an additional 301,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $121.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

