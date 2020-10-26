Craig Hallum Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.35.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.74 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

