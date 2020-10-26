Cowen Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

