Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $374.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.