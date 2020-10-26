Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $28.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 355.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

