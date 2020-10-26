Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective cut by Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of CLB opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

