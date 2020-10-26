Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,672,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

NYSE:CVX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

