Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

