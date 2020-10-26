Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $168.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

