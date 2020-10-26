Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,066 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 183,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $68.45 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82.

