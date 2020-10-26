Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,313 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STNE stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 2.28.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
