Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,313 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $124.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

