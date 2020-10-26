Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.80.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Copart by 66.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

