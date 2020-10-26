Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $867.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,227,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

