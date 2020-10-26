Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $867.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,227,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $35,000.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.
