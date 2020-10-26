Contrasting Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Image Chain Group (NYSE:ICGL)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sensient Technologies and Image Chain Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.80%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Image Chain Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Image Chain Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 5.12% 13.65% 6.97% Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Image Chain Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.32 billion 2.25 $82.05 million $2.96 23.74 Image Chain Group $1.36 million 37.77 -$2.92 million N/A N/A

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Image Chain Group.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Image Chain Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Image Chain Group Company Profile

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

