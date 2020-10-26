Contrasting Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) & Comjoyful International (NYSE:KJFI)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Carriage Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carriage Services and Comjoyful International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Comjoyful International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Comjoyful International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carriage Services and Comjoyful International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.62 $14.53 million $1.20 20.63 Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Comjoyful International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.8% of Comjoyful International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Comjoyful International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 1.83% 10.69% 2.22% Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comjoyful International has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Comjoyful International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 186 funeral homes in 29 states; and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Comjoyful International

Comjoyful International Company operates and manages healthcare clubs in China. Its clubs provide traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments, such as foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments that are based on the Chinese traditional reflexology system. The company also provides beverages, including beer, tea, and juice, as well as fruits, nuts, and dumplings. It operates three healthcare clubs, which are located in Wuxi, Nanjing, and Jintan. The company was formerly known as Camelot Corporation and changed its name to Comjoyful International Company in January 2013. Comjoyful International Company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.