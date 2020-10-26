Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives $12.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 26.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

