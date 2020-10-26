Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Get Conifer alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.