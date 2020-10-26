Comparing Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and Applied Science Products (NYSE:APLD)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Science Products has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Applied Science Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 12.59% 14.45% 8.58% Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teledyne Technologies and Applied Science Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $370.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Applied Science Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $3.16 billion 3.97 $402.30 million $10.51 32.39 Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Applied Science Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, academic research, and medical applications; and hardware and software for image processing and automatic data collection in industrial, academic research, and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and geospatial software products. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics; environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

