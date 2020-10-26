Comparing MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) and The Goldfield (NYSE:GV)

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) and The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and The Goldfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec 4.81% 19.17% 6.71% The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MasTec and The Goldfield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 0 12 0 3.00 The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasTec currently has a consensus target price of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.11%. Given MasTec’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MasTec is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MasTec and The Goldfield’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $7.18 billion 0.52 $392.33 million $5.09 10.03 The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.64 $6.73 million N/A N/A

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

Volatility & Risk

MasTec has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldfield has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of The Goldfield shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of MasTec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MasTec beats The Goldfield on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cell towers, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants; water and sewer infrastructure, including water pipelines; and other civil construction infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic and other cables, and satellite dishes, as well as home automation and energy management solutions. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including natural gas and petroleum pipeline, communications, electrical distribution and transmission, power generation, and heavy civil infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, and government entities. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

