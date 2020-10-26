Comparing Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Square (NYSE:SQ)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and Square’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million 56.13 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -188.28 Square $4.71 billion 16.63 $375.45 million $0.17 1,039.82

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Square shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -19.73% -8.60% -1.54% Square 5.15% -1.20% -0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bill.com and Square, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 9 0 2.69 Square 4 18 20 0 2.38

Bill.com presently has a consensus target price of $100.92, suggesting a potential downside of 7.59%. Square has a consensus target price of $126.88, suggesting a potential downside of 28.23%. Given Bill.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than Square.

Summary

Square beats Bill.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

