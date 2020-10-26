CommVault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect CommVault Systems to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.66 and a beta of 0.74. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

In other CommVault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,062 shares of company stock worth $2,070,095. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

