Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

