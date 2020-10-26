Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

