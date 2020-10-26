ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

CLIR stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.