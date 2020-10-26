Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%.
Shares of CIVB opened at $15.35 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.
