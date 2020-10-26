Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%.

Shares of CIVB opened at $15.35 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

CIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.