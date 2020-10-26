Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.93.

CTXS opened at $122.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average is $142.56. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,566,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 404.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 880,219 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

