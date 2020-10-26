Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS opened at $122.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.56. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

