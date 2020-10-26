Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other Citizens & Northern news, CEO J Bradley Scovill purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,886 shares of company stock worth $99,493. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

